Elderly Florence woman shoots, kills 58-year-old son in ‘domestic situation’

FLORENCE, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is dead after being shot and killed by his mother in Florence.
Florence Police Chief Richard Thomas says that officials got a call just after 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on Shelby Road.
Thomas says an elderly woman in her 80’s or early 90’s shot and killed her adult son.
Rankin County Coroner David Ruth identified the deceased as 58-year-old Gregory Byrd.
Chief Thomas said it was a domestic situation and there haven’t been any arrests.
They plan to turn all findings over to the grand jury.
The shooting is still under investigation.
