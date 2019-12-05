Dr. Clyde Muse announces retirement after 42 years as president of Hinds Community College

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds Community College President Dr. Clyde Muse has announced his plan to retire after 42 years as chief of the college.
Dr. Muse became president on July 1, 1978 and is the longest serving community college president in Mississippi history and among the longest serving college presidents in the nation.
"Although I was called as a ‘servant’ early in my life, I could never have imagined the path that God would lead me and the blessings I would receive on my journey,” Dr. Muse said in a statement to Hinds employees Tuesday.
Dr. Muse was a teacher and coach in Canton and Starkville before becoming a principal in Starkville.
He then became a school superintendent in Hinds County from 1969 to 1971 and Meridian from 1971 to 1978.
He also served a total of 26 years in K-12 public education in Mississippi, including leading Hinds County schools through desegregation in 1970.
Dr. Muse has been given many awards in his tenure, including the inaugural Governor’s Award for Excellence in State Government by Gov. Phil Bryant.
He and his late wife of 58 years Vashti Muse have three children, eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
