Another Jackson man charged in ongoing water theft investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another person has been arrested for the ongoing water theft investigation in Jackson.
Christopher Jones, 46, has been charged with grand larceny. He’s accused of using an illegal water connection at his home.
So far, dozens have been arrested for stealing water.
A Water Department employee was arrested Monday.
The Jackson Police Department charged 43-year-old Eddie White with grand larceny related to unauthorized consumption of water from the City of Jackson at multiple residences at which he lived over several years.
Miller said White is a field employee working out of the Water Sewer Business Administration Office.
More arrests are expected in this ongoing investigation.
