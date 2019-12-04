Wellness Wednesday: Salt Cave Therapy

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - If you deal with allergies, asthma or other respiratory issues, you know getting it under control can be a difficult task.
Some metro-area residents are turning to an alternative treatment to help treat their medical conditions.
Halotherapy, also known as a salt cave, is said to help with a variety of conditions.
Customers have been stopping by Soul Synergy Center is Flowood to get relief in their salt cave.
Tamnisha Dortch, director of corporate wellness at Soul Synergy Center, said Soul Synergy’s room has 1800 Himalayan salt bricks and 2500 pounds of loose Himalayan salt on the ground.
Dortch said halotherapy can be beneficial to those dealing with asthma, allergies, bronchitis, COPD, eczema, acne and other skin conditions.
“We use a Halogenerator, which is basically a special machine that we put pharmaceutical salt in, and it grinds the salt into small particles, which is circulated through the air in the salt cave,” Dortch explained. “That makes it easier for the salt to be inhaled and absorbed in the body.”
When the salt absorbs, Dortch said it travels through the body to loosen up mucus or congestion in the body.
Dortch also said the salt cave is antibacterial, anti-viral, anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal.
3 On Your Side caught up with a couple of customers who say spending time in the salt cave has helped them treat their conditions.
Krista Tew said she had been researching the benefits of using a salt cave for her allergy issues, and she was excited when Soul Synergy opened theirs to the public.
“I do think my sinuses benefit,” Tew said. “I go in there and when I come out, things get going. I have fibromyalgia and arthritis, and it does help alleviate some of those symptoms.”
In addition to relieving those symptoms, Tew describes the room as being very relaxing and said it also helps her with stress management.
“I’m a middle-aged mom and wife, and I have pets and kids,” Tew said. “I love my home, but home is work. Home is work for many women and to be able to get away from home to take care of themselves Is very beneficial.”
Emily Cochran has been using the salt cave for about four months now and said she has noticed an improvement in her health.
“I had some minor sinus issues and I also had some inflammation with my arthritis,” Cochran said. “It’s helped with both of those and I’ve not had any feeling of illness this year and I normally do.”
Cochran also said halotherapy has helped her get a good night’s sleep.
When you’re in the room, you’re given a neck brace and a blanket to stay warm.
You can do stretches in the room or lie back in the zero-gravity chair and take in the salt particles during the 45-minute session.
We’re told halotherapy can be beneficial for children as well.
Dortch said there is a children’s salt cave and its available Monday-Friday.
If you’re interested in trying out the salt cave, Soul Synergy will do an assessment with you on-site, prior to the session.
