Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The beautiful weather continues with sunshine today and a high of 68. The clouds may be a little thicker Thursday, which will hold the temperatures back just a little bit. It will still get into the middle 60s and there may be a few showers at night. Friday will be mostly cloudy with some showers. Highs again in the 60s. The severe threat is minimal as this next weather system is really lacking ingredients for severe weather. However, some thunderstorms are possible. Sunshine returns Saturday and Sunday. This is great new for the Christmas Parades and tree lighting ceremonies being held in Jackson and Pearl. Each day will be partly to mostly sunny with the highs in the middle and upper 60s. Morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s. The next front moves in Monday and Tuesday. Showers and some stronger storms are possible with that one. Highs will be in the 70s Monday and much colder 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Calm wind tonight and south at 5mph Thursday. Average high is 61 and the average low is 39 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:47am and the sunset is 4:55pm.