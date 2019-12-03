Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sunny weather through Thursday with highs everyday in the 60s. Showers are likely Thursday night and Friday morning, but it appears this system will be lacking severe weather. Highs will be in the 60s again this weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s through the period. A stronger storm system may impact us early next week and this may bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms. The Pearl Christmas Celebration is Saturday at 6pm. Weather looks very nice right now with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s.