A third city employee is arrested in connection with water theft investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been nearly eight months of investigations into water thefts in Jackson and more people are ending up behind bars.
Public Works Director Bob Miller says no one is above the law when it comes to stealing from the city.
A Water Department employee is the latest person caught in the water theft investigation.
Public Works Director Robert Miller confirmed that Eddie White was arrested Monday.
The Jackson Police Department charged the 43-year-old with grand larceny related to unauthorized consumption of water from the City of Jackson at multiple residences at which he lived over several years.
Miller said White is a field employee working out of the Water Sewer Business Administration Office.
The probe into water thefts is being conducted by a task force of retired federal agents.
Since the investigation began in late April, 14 people have been arrested. Eleven were citizens, three were city employees.
"We've had more than 75 employees interviewed and following those interviews we had approximately 17 employees either have retired, resigned or their employment has been terminated," said Miller.
The head of Public Works said eight more ongoing cases may soon result in arrests.
Ten other investigations are currently underway.
“We have a duty to make sure that we are trustworthy and the way to prove our trustworthiness is to have these investigations and have these matters turned over to the police,” Miller added.
If you are getting water illegally, city officials urge you to contact the Public Works Office and work out a payment for past usage to avoid arrest as this investigations continue.
If you know of someone who is not paying for water, you are asked to report them to Public Works or Jackson Police.
