5 people were shot and injured in Jackson during a 24-hour period

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Five people were shot and injured during a 24-hour period in Jackson from Tuesday, December 3rd to Wednesday, December 4th.
The first shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. when a woman was shot in the hip during an attempted robbery on Medgar Evers Boulevard.
The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening and she would go on to drive herself to the hospital.
She described the shooter as a black male who fled on foot.
The next shooting happened at 7:30 p.m. the same day when a man arrived at a hospital with wounds to the arm and leg.
He said he had been walking in the area of Highway 80 West and Valley Street when he was shot.
His wounds were also not life-threatening and there is no known motive or suspect in this case.
The third shooting would happen Wednesday morning just before 5 a.m. in the area of Highway 80 West.
A man was shot in the leg while at the Travel Inn Motel.
The suspect was in a gray sedan and the motive is unknown.
The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.
Wednesday afternoon around 11 a.m., a man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body on Lyndon B. Johnson Drive.
His condition is unknown at this time and the suspect is described as a male who was seen walking away from the scene.
The fifth shooting happened near the campus of Jackson State University around the same time as the fourth shooting.
Police have confirmed that the shooting took place in a parking lot near the campus, resulting in the lockdown of the college.
It has been confirmed that the victim in this case was not a JSU student.
It is not known, however, if the shooter was a student or not.
The victim was shot in the leg and, according to school officials, the suspect was possibly driving a black Honda Accord with the license plate number: MAC-0214.
The motive of the shooting is unknown.
