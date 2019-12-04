MSU’s Hill takes home 2019 Conerly Trophy

This is the 24th presentation of the C Spire Conerly Trophy dating back to 1996 when Tregnal Thomas of Delta State was the first recipient. The trophy is named for Clarksdale native Charley Conerly. After serving in the military during WWII, Conerly became an All-American at Ole Miss and an All-Pro quarterback for the New York Giants. Conerly was inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame back in 1966. C Spire has sponsored the award every year since 1998. Many NFL greats have won the award including the only two-time winners, Eli Manning and Dak Prescott.