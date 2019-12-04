Motorists affected by early morning accidents in metro Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four separate accidents are causing delays in the metro Jackson area.
Eastbound lanes are being affected by a crash on Interstate 20 past the Gallatin Street. Officials estimate it will take about 55 minutes to clear the scene.
The right lane is blocked at Lakeland Drive before Ridgewood Road. The Mississippi Department of Transportation estimates it will take about an hour to clear the scene.
Traffic on Interstate 20 at Highway 18 W and Robinson Road EX 40 is currently being delayed by an incident involving a disabled vehicle. The left lane is blocked. Officials estimate it will take about an hour to clear the scene.
The eastbound lanes at the right shoulder on Interstate 20 at Ellis Avenue S EX 42A are being affected by a crash. According to MDOT, it will take about an hour to clear the scene.
Drivers should avoid these areas and seek alternate routes if possible.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.