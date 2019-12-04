Fake cop driving Kia Soul arrested for pulling over driver in Pearl, police say

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl Police made an arrest today after a man tried to impersonate a police officer.
Charlie Winston IV, 26, from Jackson, was arrested this afternoon after an incident that happened Wednesday morning.
Winston was driving a black 2016 Kia Soul, with white flashing lights on the dash and visors. He pulled over another driver on Interstate 20 near Pearson Rd. around 9 a.m.
Pearl Police were notified of the stop and when officers arrived they saw a tactical vest and what appeared to be two handguns in the passenger seat of Winston’s vehicle. The guns turned out to be BB guns that looked very real.
Winston is charged with impersonating an officer and no driver’s license.
Pearl Police Investigators are asking the public if they have come in contact with Winston to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 601-932-3578 or email criminal.investigations@cityofpearl.com.
Winston is being held at the Rankin County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.
