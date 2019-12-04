Man convicted in Deen, Tate murder case arrested again

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The man who pleaded guilty to selling a gun to the suspect accused of killing two Hattiesburg police officers in 2015 is back behind bars in Forrest County.
According to officials with the Petal Police Department, Jimmy Velton Brady, 26, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated domestic violence. Investigators said they are not able to release more details on the investigation until after Brady’s initial court appearance, which will be held Thursday.
Brady is no stranger to law enforcement in Forrest County.
In 2016, Brady pleaded guilty to selling a stolen .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun to Marvin Banks. Banks allegedly used the pistol to kill Hattiesburg police officers Benjamin Deen and Liqouri Tate on May 9, 2015.
Brady was one of nine suspects charged in connection with the Deen and Tate murders.
Marvin Banks was arrested the day of the shooting and charged with two counts of capital murder. He died at the Forrest County Jail on Dec. 11, 2015. Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict said Marvin’s cause of death was heart disease.
Marvin’s brother, Curtis Banks, was arrested the day after the shooting and pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of capital murder on Aug. 11, 2016. Curtis was sentenced 20 years in prison for the accessory charge and another five years for a separate drug charge.
Joanie Calloway was also arrested the day Deen and Tate were killed. She was charged with accessory after the fact of capital murder and first-degree hindering prosecution, charges she was convicted of in May 2017. Calloway was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Douglas McPhail, Anquanette Alexander and Broderick Kendell Varnado were arrested in the days after the shooting. All three were accused of hiding or disposing of evidence related to the investigation.
According to prosecutors, McPhail and Alexander disposed of the shirt Marvin Banks was wearing when Deen and Tate were killed. Both pleaded guilty to first-degree hindering prosecution and conspiracy in June 2016.
McPhail was sentenced to serve two years on house arrest and three years on probation. Alexander’s sentencing was deferred for 5 years, non-adjudicated and placed under Mississippi Department of Corrections supervision for conspiracy. Count two, for hindering, was passed to the inactive files.
Prosecutors said Varnado hid the handgun used to kill the two officers, the same Smith & Wesson pistol Brady sold to Marvin Banks.
Varnado was sentenced to 20 years with 12 to serve with 8 years suspended on post-release supervision for accessory after the fact of capital murder. He received an additional 10-year sentence for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. That sentences were ordered to run consecutive.
Abram Wade “Pete” Franklin and Cornelius Clark were also charged with first-degree hindering prosecution in the case.
Clark pleaded guilty in September 2017 and was sentenced to two years of house arrest and three years of probation. Franklin pleaded guilty to hindering prosecution and possession of a stolen firearm and was sentenced to serve five years for each count.
Brady received a five-year sentence for the sale of a stolen firearm. He also was sentenced to 10 years with three to serve after pleading guilty to an aggravated domestic violence charge from April 2015.
