Louisville man killed in industrial accident involving wood chipper, sources say

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A 21-year-old man has died after an industrial accident at Winston Plywood and Veneer in Louisville.
It happened Tuesday morning around 11 a.m. and it still not clear what led to the incident.
Sources tell WCBI that Brandon Foster was working on a wood chipper when the machine malfunctioned, though officials have not revealed what machine Foster was using.
The Louisville police chief did say, however, that debris was a likely factor in the accident.
According to the coroner, Foster died at the scene.
The plant is now temporally closed.
Winston Plywood and Veneer says it is working with investigators, clergy and crisis support.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.