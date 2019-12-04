Late rally not enough as JSU falls at Denver

DENVER, Colo. - Tristan Jarrett scored a game-high 18 points and a late Jackson State rally fell short as Denver defeated the Tigers 67-58. DU improved to 4-5 and JSU stands at 1-8.
Venjie Wallis’ layup with 1:35 remaining brought JSU within two and capped a 17-9 run which saw the Tigers erase a 13-point deficit. Jayveous McKinnis added 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the double-double. He also recorded four steals while handing out three assists. Wallis added 10 points and Cainan McClelland dropped seven points.
As a team, JSU shot 39.4 percent (26-of-66) from the field, while DU converted 54.3 percent (19-of-365) of its shot attempts. The Tigers scored 42 points in the paint and added 28 points off turnovers.
JSU returns to action Monday, December 16 and plays host to Southeastern Baptist College. The tip is set for 7 p.m.
