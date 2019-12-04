Late rally not enough as JSU falls at Denver

Venjie Wallis’ layup with 1:35 remaining brought JSU within two and capped a 17-9 run which saw the Tigers erase a 13-point deficit. Jayveous McKinnis added 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the double-double. He also recorded four steals while handing out three assists. Wallis added 10 points and Cainan McClelland dropped seven points.