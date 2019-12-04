Hampton named SWAC Defensive Player of the Year

JACKSON, Miss. - Three Jackson State football student-athletes were named to the 2019 All-SWAC Team, the league office announced Wednesday afternoon. Sophomore linebacker Keonte Hampton was voted the SWAC Defensive Player of the Year and is a SWAC First-Team selection. Senior defensive lineman CJ Anderson earned SWAC First-Team honors and sophomore offensive lineman Cedric Dunbar is a SWAC Second-Team selection.
Hampton, a West Point, Miss. product and Conerly Trophy finalist totaled 106 tackles and a league-high 69 solo stops. He added 4.5 sacks and averaged 8.8 tackles per game and was a two-time SWAC Defensive Player of the Week. Anderson, a Hattiesburg, Miss. native was the anchor along the Tigers’ defensive line. He totaled 46 tackles, 25 solo stops and 8 tackles for loss. Anderson also added 3.0 sacks and 8.0 tackles for loss per game. Anderson secured the overtime win over Prairie View A&M and blocked the game-tying field goal.
Dunbar, a Natchez, Miss. product anchored the Tigers’ offensive line. As a team, JSU averaged 388.6 yards and 188.3 rushing yards per game. He ushered Keshawn Harper to a 208-yard rushing effort versus Alcorn. Harper, Jordan Johnson, Kymani Clarke, and Jalon Jones each recorded a 100-yard rushing effort behind Dunbar.
The Tigers open spring practice March 17.
