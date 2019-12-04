Hampton named SWAC Defensive Player of the Year

Hampton, a West Point, Miss. product and Conerly Trophy finalist totaled 106 tackles and a league-high 69 solo stops. He added 4.5 sacks and averaged 8.8 tackles per game and was a two-time SWAC Defensive Player of the Week. Anderson, a Hattiesburg, Miss. native was the anchor along the Tigers’ defensive line. He totaled 46 tackles, 25 solo stops and 8 tackles for loss. Anderson also added 3.0 sacks and 8.0 tackles for loss per game. Anderson secured the overtime win over Prairie View A&M and blocked the game-tying field goal.