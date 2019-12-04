Former Canton Schools Superintendent Cassandra Williams files lawsuit over firing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The former Superintendent for Canton Public Schools who was fired in May, 2018, has filed a lawsuit.
Cassandra Williams has filed the lawsuit against members of the Canton Board of Aldermen and Canton School Board, including Courtney Rainey, who is currently in jail for a conviction of witness intimidation in a voter fraud case.
Also included, School Board attorney, Lisa Ross.
In the lawsuit Williams says she was terminated abruptly, and without reason or justification. The district is also accused of breach of contract.
Named in the lawsuit from the Canton School Board, Courtney Rainey, Moses Thompson, Tim Taylor, and Shivochie Dinkins.
From the Canton Board of Aldermen, Erik Gilkey, Andrew Grant, who resigned after pleading guilty in the voter fraud investigation, Les Penn, Daphne Sims, and Fred Esco, Jr.
Williams and her attorney John Christopher are seeking 500 thousand dollars in compensatory damages and 500 thousand in punitive damages.
