First Alert Forecast: seasonable Wednesday; rain return late week

EXTENDED FORECAST: A quick moving system will bring rain to the region to the tune of 0.25-0.50” through Friday. Most of the rain will exit by Friday evening. Highs Friday will be in the lower to middle 60s. Behind the system, clouds may be tough to kick – though a few peeks of sun will be possible Saturday and Sunday as temperatures climb their way through the 60s, into the 70s for some Sunday afternoon. Another, sluggish, system begins to move into the area through late Monday, continuing through much of Tuesday and early Wednesday.