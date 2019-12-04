First Alert Forecast: seasonable Wednesday; rain return late week

WEDNESDAY: While not as cold, we’ll start in the middle and upper 30s early Wednesday morning. Sunshine will do its part in quickly warming temperatures up into the lower to middle 60s as high pressure begins to edge farther off toward the east. A few more clouds will sneak into the skies overnight – lows will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
THURSDAY: Clouds will slowly thicken through Thursday ahead of our next weather maker due in for Friday. Expect partly to variably cloudy skies with highs sneaking into the middle to upper 60s Thursday. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out late in the day, but the majority of the rain will likely hold off until after midnight.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A quick moving system will bring rain to the region to the tune of 0.25-0.50” through Friday. Most of the rain will exit by Friday evening. Highs Friday will be in the lower to middle 60s. Behind the system, clouds may be tough to kick – though a few peeks of sun will be possible Saturday and Sunday as temperatures climb their way through the 60s, into the 70s for some Sunday afternoon. Another, sluggish, system begins to move into the area through late Monday, continuing through much of Tuesday and early Wednesday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
