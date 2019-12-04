Active shooter reported on Jackson State campus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University reports an active shooter on its campus.
School officials said the shooter is in a black Honda Accord with license plate MAC-0214.
The campus is locked down and officials say everyone should seek shelter immediately.
Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting on Lynch Street where a man was wounded in a shooting just after 11 a.m. They haven’t provided any information on a motive or suspect.
WLBT has a news crew headed to the scene to learn more.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.