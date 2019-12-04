Active shooter reported on Jackson State campus

By WLBT Digital | December 4, 2019 at 11:42 AM CST - Updated December 4 at 11:57 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University reports an active shooter on its campus.

School officials said the shooter is in a black Honda Accord with license plate MAC-0214.

The campus is locked down and officials say everyone should seek shelter immediately.

Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting on Lynch Street where a man was wounded in a shooting just after 11 a.m. They haven’t provided any information on a motive or suspect.

WLBT has a news crew headed to the scene to learn more.

