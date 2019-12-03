Support local charities on this Giving Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Giving Tuesday is here!
People across the world are asked to make monetary donations to charity or volunteer.
The global generosity movement was created in 2012 as a day that encourages people to do good.
In Jackson, several nonprofit organizations are participating. The M.R. Conic Foundation is taking part for the first time this year.
The charity is in need of donations to help build a senior living facility that will give seniors a comfortable and safe place to live to enjoy their golden years.
