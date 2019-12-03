A second family gets an early Christmas delivery with Season of Giving

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A family devastated by a house fire is now celebrating an early Christmas delivery with Miskelly Furniture's Season of Giving.
Renjah Brimage and her three children lost everything when a hot water heater exploded in their home. She says the fire destroyed everything from the roof to the floors.
Brimage was nominated for Season of Giving by family members and Catholic Charities.
The group helped her find a home which she is grateful for, but during the last three weeks they have not had beds or other furniture.
Brimage said, “We’ve been on the floor. Literally on the floor. I’ve gotten pillows from the neighbors and what we’ve kind of did is took the covering that we have and wrapped it on the pillows and that’s kind of how we’ve been laying for this whole three weeks. Tonight’s gonna be different? Yes Lord, very different.”
Dr. V said, “Just so everyone knows we do take nominations through this Friday. You can go to Miskellys.com and at the very top of it there’s a little button there for Season of Giving. We’re a Christian-based company. We feel that the Lord has blessed us in so many different ways that we really utilize this time around the holiday season to be able to reach out and to give back to people.”
Miskelly Furniture has been the sponsor of Season of Giving for about 15 years.
