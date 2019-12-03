Pearl couple talks ‘good neighbors’ on Kelly Clarkson Show after proposal

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pearl couple is back on the Kelly Clarkson Show to share their story about their neighbors.
Victoria Quinn and Emily Hughes got engaged on the show last month when Victoria popped the question on set.
Tuesday, Victoria and Emily are back for a "Good Neighbors" edition of the Kelly Clarkson Show.
They'll be joined by Alex and Abby Smith of Columbia, Mississippi and Skyler and Crystal Conn of Wesson, Mississippi.
They'll be sharing how their neighbors' reaction to the proposal impacted them.
Catch the Kelly Clarkson Show at 2 p.m. on WLBT.
