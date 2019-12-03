NFL star, former MSU Bulldog opening doughnut shop in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Mississippi State Bulldog and current Oakland Raider Gabe Jackson is opening up shop in Flowood.
Jackson, along wit his wife Eryn Jackson, are opening The Dapper Doughnut in January 2020 at the Lakeland Commons. Gabe is a Liberty, Mississippi, native who's been eyeing the opportunity.
"Mississippi is home, and we have always wanted to return home and possibly start a business of our own one day," Gabe Jackson said. "Fortunately, The Dapper Doughnut has given us the opportunity to finally make that happen."
The Dapper Doughnut serves up hot mini doughnuts with unique flavors like bananas foster, s'mores, birthday cake and blueberry lemon.
Jackson is a former standout offensive lineman for the Bulldogs. He won the inaugural Kent Hull Trophy in 2013 as the state’s best lineman before being selected in the 3rd round by the Raiders. He’s started nearly 80 games for Oakland across his NFL career.
To celebrate the opening, the Dapper Doughnut will give away free samples at Christmas in the Park at Winter’s Circle Park on December 7 from 2 to 8 p.m.
