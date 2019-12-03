Mississippi residents protest pothole with holiday decor

McComb's residents added some festivity to the pothole as a way to catch the city's attention. (Source: Matt Williamson/Enterprise-Journal)
December 3, 2019 at 8:19 AM CST - Updated December 3 at 12:08 PM

MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) — Residents of a Mississippi city are protesting a large pothole in their neighborhood by decorating it with holiday cheer.

The decorations went up to draw attention to the pothole. (Source: Matt Williamson/Enterprise-Journal)

The Enterprise-Journal reports residents of McComb’s Edgewood neighborhood have topped the pothole and its yellow traffic cone with tinsel, spray-painted pinecones, white leaves and what appear to be holly berries. The newspaper says residents plan to add lights and presents in the hopes of drawing the city’s attention.

It’s unclear how long the pothole has gone unattended by the city or what drove residents to start cheerfully protesting it recently.

