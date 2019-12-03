Jackson, Mississippi ranked one of the least-safe cities in America

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson, Mississippi is one of the least-safe cities in America for the year 2019, according to WalletHub.
The methodology looked at home and community safety, financial safety and natural-disaster risk.
These categories included road quality, the poverty rate and the possibility of tornadoes.
Jackson ranked #10 on the list of 20 cities, with Anchorage, Alaska ranked #11 and Memphis, Tennessee ranked #9.
St. Louis, Missouri was ranked the #1 least-safe city in America.
As of December 3rd, the capitol city has seen 73 homicides this year.
WalletHub also found 2019′s safest cities.
The top three were Columbia, Maryland at #1, Yonkers, New York at #2 and Plano, Texas at #3.
