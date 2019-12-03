‘I didn’t think I was going to be here today’: Child recovers after being hit with golf ball

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The walk to the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU is a familiar one for Campbell Todd. It all started the summer before 5th grade during a round of golf.
Back in 2018, Todd was hit with a golf ball in the back of the head. He went home in severe pain, took a nap and when he woke up, he got sick.
“I didn’t think anything had happened, and then I just saw a golf ball roll on the ground next to me and I was like, ‘oh that’s a close shot!’" said Campbell Todd.
He needed to be medivaced to VCU Children’s Hospital
“It was very scary, I mean he was basically dying on the helicopter," said Carrie Todd, Campbell’s mother.
“I would have done anything and it was totally out of my hands," said Monte Todd, Campbell’s father.
Monte and Carrie’s son was in surgery when they arrived at the hospital. After the surgery, Campbell had a major scar with a big red spot, where the golf ball hit an artery.
“They said I fractured my skull and I had a leak into my brain," said Campbell.
“I had no hair on this side, hair on this side and I was like ‘is this a dream?’” said Campbell.
But miraculously, Campbell was able to make a complete recovery and leave the hospital just a week and a half later.
“I am so thankful, I didn’t think I was going to be here today," said Campbell.
If you would like to help kids like Campbell, consider donating to the 36 Hours for Kids Radiothon. It begins at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Last year, more than $140,000 was raised for Children’s Hospital of Richmond, money that went toward recruiting physicians, patient care and investing in new specialties.
NBC12 is proud to partner with Entercom and the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU for this year’s radiothon.
You can donate by calling 804-228-KIDS (5437) during the event, texting RVAKIDS to 51555, or making a gift online by clicking here.
