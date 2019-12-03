First Alert Forecast: seasonably cool Tuesday

TUESDAY: A cold start to your day will inspire all to grab jackets heading out the door. You’ll likely opt to keep it on all day as temperatures will work their way, with sunshine, from the upper 20s and lower 30s to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Compared to Monday, the winds will not be nagging throughout the day; but an occasional northerly gust may catch your attention.
WEDNESDAY: While not as cold, we’ll start in the middle and upper 30s early Wednesday morning. Sunshine will do its part in quickly warming temperatures up into the lower to middle 60s as high pressure begins to edge farther off toward the east.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Clouds will thicken quickly Thursday night into Friday as a quick-moving system will bring a quick swipe of rain to round out the week. Clouds may be tough to kick amid warmer temperatures through the weekend ahead – highs will continue through the 60s to near 70° ahead of next system, due in early next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Patrick Ellis
