Bail hearing set for man tried 6 times for the 1996 murders of 4 people in Winona, Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bail hearing has been set for Curtis Giovanni Flowers.
Circuit Judge Joseph Loper has scheduled a hearing for December 16th on Flowers' motion to set reasonable bail in Webster County.
Flowers has been tried six times and has been on Mississippi's death row for the 1996 murders of four people at Tardy Furniture in Winona.
In June the U.S. Supreme Court reversed his conviction, ruling District Attorney Doug Evans intentionally removed black jurors in a 2010 trial.
The decision said the prosecutor’s efforts to keep African Americans off the jury, violated the Constitution.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.