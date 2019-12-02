Woman says two men posing as cops pulled her over in Clinton; Police investigating

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating after a woman says that two men posing as cops pulled her over in the Clinton City Limits.
In a Facebook post, Janna Barber said that she was pulled over Friday evening on Interstate 20 West in Clinton.
She says that the blue lights were in the grille of the vehicle and that they “looked funny.”
The blue lights then turned off and two men got out of the car and walked towards her car. They were not in uniform.
She says that as they walked closer to her vehicle, a car passed and she could see that one of the men had an object in his hand - possibly being a knife.
Barber then put the car in drive and drove towards the Clinton exit.
She says as she drove away, the men chased behind her to the on-ramp and continued west on I-20.
She describes the vehicle as being blue and the suspects as being two black males with one having dreadlocks.
Barber says that after the incident she called the Clinton Police Department and describes their response as being “great.”
Mark Jones with the City of Clinton says that Clinton police take this matter seriously and that they are investigating.
Jones also says that if your “creepy radar” is telling you something is not right, you should signal your intent to pull over and find a well-lit area such as a shopping mall or a parking lot.
He also adds that, “It is not uncommon to be pulled over by an unmarked police vehicle. Be mindful of your surroundings and use common sense.”
