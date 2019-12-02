Winter Like Temperatures

A cold, blustery Winter like day. temperatures are holding in the 40s in most spots, although slightly warmer in South Mississippi. And due to the wind, it feels even colder. Dropping to the upper 20s and lower 30s tonight. We’re not expecting a hard freeze, but plan on 3-4 hours on average with temperatures near or just below freezing. A gradual warming trend begins tomorrow as highs return to the 50s, followed by seasonably pleasant temperatures Wednesday and Thursday; we reach the 60s both days. The next storm system arrives Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing a round of rain. Fortunately, this is not a favorable setup for severe weather.