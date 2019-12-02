Report: Ole Miss football dismisses Matt Luke

OXFORD, Miss. (WDAM) - Ole Miss football coach Matt Luke has been let go after three seasons at the Rebels’ helm, according to reports out of Oxford.
Luke took over the program in 2017 in the aftermath of NCAA sanctions leveled against his predecessor, Hugh Freeze.
The news was first reported by Rivals’ Rebel Grove.
Despite the NCAA black cloud, Luke posted a record of 15-21 in his three seasons, including 6-6 in 2017, 5-7 in 2018 and 4-8 this fall.
Luke had a record of 15-21 in that time at Ole Miss and his record had declined by a game each season from 6-6 to 5-7 and then 4-8 in 2019 after the Rebels infamously lost the Egg Bowl Thursday night.
Ole Miss lost the Egg Bowl Thursday night to archrival Mississippi State after scoring what could have been a game-tying TD with four seconds left.
But Elijah Moore celebrated his score by mocking the Bulldogs by getting down on all fours in the end zone and mimicking a urinating dog. The unsportsmanlike conduct penalty moved the potential game-tying extra point back 15 yards and the kick sailed wide to give State the win.
Ole Miss never went to a bowl in any of Luke’s three seasons because of NCAA penalties imposed on the school. The school self-imposed a bowl ban in 2017 because of NCAA violations and the NCAA added the 2018 season.
