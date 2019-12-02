WATCH: Ole Miss looks ahead after dismissal of Matt Luke

Matt Luke leads his Ole Miss Rebels onto the field. (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant | December 2, 2019 at 10:36 AM CST - Updated December 2 at 11:08 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss is looking toward the future after the departure of head football coach Matt Luke.

The school announced Luke’s firing on Sunday following a 4-8 season that was topped off with an Egg Bowl loss to rival Mississsippi State.

Newly-appointed Athletic Director Keith Carter announced the school has launched a search for a new coach following a 15-21 record under Luke.

Carter will host a press conference Monday morning at 11. You can watch here:

