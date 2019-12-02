MONGRUE: Player support not enough to save Luke

It was a move that caught everyone off-guard, none obviously more so than Luke who had spent the day recruiting for the Rebels before he got the news. After all, it was only a week ago that Carter, after getting the interim tag removed from his title, gave Luke a full vote of confidence. But an Egg Bowl loss later and all of the sudden the Rebels are without a head coach right before a crucial early signing period on December 18 and now have a minor player mutiny on their hands.