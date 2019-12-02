Former public service commissioner Nielsen Cochran passes away

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former public service commissioner Nielsen Cochran has passed away.
He was the brother of longtime U.S. Senator Thad Cochran, who passed away in May -- 14 months after resigning from his Senate seat due to health reasons.
Nielsen served on the Jackson City Council before his time as public service commissioner.
Governor Phil Bryant dedicated a tweet in his honor, saying he and his wife “pray the Good Lord will help assuage the pain of this loss.”
According to Our Campaigns, Nielsen was born in Pontotoc in 1941 and moved to Byram with his family in 1946. A former professional baseball player for the Baltimore Orioles, he attended Mississippi College and Northern State College in South Dakota.
Nielsen was elected Jackson City Commissioner in 1977 and re-elected in 1981. He was elected Central District Public Service Commissioner in 1983.
He was married to the former Connie Dell of Aberdeen, South Dakota, and they have two sons, Scot and Jason.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.