First Alert Forecast: deceptive sunshine Monday

MONDAY: In the wake of our weekend cold front, expect sunshine to win the day, but it’ll be a deceptive brand of sunshine. Chilly northerly breezes will continue to funnel in; keeping highs at bay, in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will subside amid clear skies overnight – lows will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
TUESDAY: A cold start to your day will inspire all to grab jackets heading out the door. You’ll likely opt to keep it on all day as temperatures will work their way, with sunshine, from the upper 20s and lower 30s to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Compared to Monday, the winds will not be nagging throughout the day; but an occasional northerly gust may catch your attention.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will gradually warm through the majority of the next several days – through the 60s amid mostly to partly sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday. Clouds will thicken quickly Thursday night into Friday as a quick-moving system will bring a quick swipe of rain to round out the week. Clouds may be tough to kick amid warmer temperatures through the weekend ahead – highs will continue through the 60s to near 70° ahead of next system, due in early next week.
