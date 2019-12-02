Brandon native Gardner Minshew named starting quarterback for the Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WLBT) - Gardner Minshew has been named the starting quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to the Jaguar’s website.
Head Coach Doug Marrone made the announcement Monday afternoon.
The Brandon, Mississippi, native started for eight games earlier this season while Nick Foles was out due to a broken collarbone.
Minshew also replaced Nick Foles at halftime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
The Jaguars would lose that game 28-11.
Coach Marrone said that his plan is to have Minshew start for the rest of the regular season.
The Jaguars will play the Los Angeles Chargers in Jacksonville this Sunday at 4:05 p.m.
