Shoppers wait in long lines on Small Business Saturday in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A long line of customers waited to find big discounts at The Heart of the South.
After Black Friday, it’s Small Business Saturday. Shoppers are encouraged to spend at the mom and pop shops and ditch the big box stores.
“We tend to know a lot of our customers, know what they like and be able to call them by name,” said owner Stephanie Ball.
She’s been in business with her husband for 20 years. Their store has everything from jewelry, clothes, shoes, and housewares. They have items you may not find anywhere else.
Ball said “We try to specialize in things that our customers may not find in the larger department stores. Things that maybe locally made in Mississippi to specialty items that we can just can carry here in our boutique.”
You don’t have to go to a brick and mortar store to support Small Business Saturday. Many local business owners also call the internet home.
Buttahbaby Hair Imports is known for its wigs and raw hair, or Lauren Nicole Designs. She’s considered one of the top stylists in Mississippi. Both of the companies based right here in the metro.
“It’s good to be able to support small businesses. This way you’re back supporting your small local business and putting money back into your community as well,” said Ball.
