LSU holds firm to No. 1 in Garland Gillen’s AP rankings

LSU holds firm to No. 1 in Garland Gillen’s AP rankings
LSU quarterback Joe "Burreaux" and the Tigers are 12-0. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Garland Gillen | December 1, 2019 at 1:18 PM CST - Updated December 1 at 1:48 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU continues to be on the top of my AP rankings after an absolute thrashing of Texas A&M, 50-7. The Tigers completed the regular season with a 12-0 mark. They’ll play Georgia next Saturday in Atlanta for the SEC Championship.

The Ohio State Buckeyes sit at the No. 2 spot in my poll. The College Football Playoff rankings have the Buckeyes No. 1, and LSU a spot behind. In the national AP poll, LSU is also No. 1.

Rounding out the top five is: Clemson, Georgia, and Oklahoma.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.