Former Auburn quarterback, Heisman winner Pat Sullivan dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn football legend Pat Sullivan has died at the age of 69.
The news was first reported by 247 Sports. Sullivan’s cause of death has not been announced.
Sullivan won an athletic scholarship to Auburn in 1968, where he took over as starting quarterback as a sophomore. He won Auburn’s first Heisman in 1971 and set several school and SEC records.
In the 1972 NFL draft, Sullivan was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the second round. He played four seasons with the Falcons and split one season between the Washington Redskins and the San Francisco 49ers. He later coached, first at Auburn then as head coach at Texas Christian University, offensive coordinator at UAB, and head coach at Samford.
In 1991, Sullivan was elected to the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.
