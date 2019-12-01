Door Dash delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Just a few days before Thanksgiving a Door Dash delivery driver says that he was robbed at gunpoint in Jackson.
The victim, who asked to not be identified, says November 17th started out just like any other day at work.
He pulled up to the Wendy’s on Highway 80 to wait for his next call when all of a sudden, a man approached him.
At first the conversation was friendly but quickly turned violent.
3 on your side caught up with the Door Dash driver who recalls the terrifying moment that could have cost him his life.
“He must have saw in my backseat all the Door Dash bags. He then pulled out his handgun and then told me give me what I got. I gave him a couple of credit cards and some cash. Then he told me to get out of my car.”
The suspect then stole his car, leaving the man stranded.
The driver was able to call 911 and file a police report. Thankful to just be alive, the man is asking the public to call authorities immediately if you recognize his car.
