Decorated WWII bomber pilot from Mississippi to be laid to rest at 98

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A decorated WWII bomber pilot from Winona, Mississippi will be laid to rest at the age of 98.
Charles T. Hull passed away at St. Catherine’s Village in Madison on Friday, November 29th.
Hull survived 25 missions in the European theater and received the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters.
He also traveled to all 50 states, went to 74 countries and crossed the Arctic Circle four times.
In 1978, at the age of 57, Hull completed an around-the-world flight that spanned 92 days and covered 39,000 miles.
During this journey he provided supplies to missionaries before returning home to Mississippi.
In 2016, the Mississippi Legislature commended him with a Resolution recognizing his many achievements.
Funeral services for Hull will be held at at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the Oliver Funeral Home Chapel, 113 Liberty St., Winona, Mississippi.
This will be followed by burial service with Military Honors in Duck Hill Cemetery in Duck Hill, Mississippi.
A flyover of local Mississippi pilots will be held at the burial and the Patriot Guard Riders will be escorting Mr. Hull from the service to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his honor to the Mississippi Wing of the Commemorative Air Force.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.