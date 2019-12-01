Chilly and Dry

After a round of storms last night, clearing and turning cooler. Temperatures are starting out in the 50s this morning, but as cooler air blows in today we struggle to reach the middle 60s along with a cool north breeze. The work week starts out clear and cold. Dipping to near freezing tonight, then holding in the upper 40s and lower 50s despite a full supply of sunshine during the day Monday. Plummeting to the upper 20s Tuesday morning followed by a gradual warming trend for the remainder of the week as highs return to the 60s.