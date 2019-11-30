Storm safe room opens in Rankin County ahead of possible severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County safe room has opened its doors for those seeking shelter from severe weather.
Officials say it will be open until 11:00pm or until the Tornado Watch is cancelled by the National Weather Service.
A Tornado Watch is in effect for much of our area until 11PM as a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Damaging wind gusts & hail will also be possible along this line of storms. Anticipate the storms to weaken and move out of the area just after midnight.
