Storm safe room opens in Rankin County ahead of possible severe weather
By China Lee | November 30, 2019 at 5:57 PM CST - Updated November 30 at 5:57 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County safe room has opened its doors for those seeking shelter from severe weather.

Officials say it will be open until 11:00pm or until the Tornado Watch is cancelled by the National Weather Service.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for much of our area until 11PM as a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Damaging wind gusts & hail will also be possible along this line of storms. Anticipate the storms to weaken and move out of the area just after midnight.

