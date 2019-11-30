Man kidnapped estranged wife at knifepoint before being arrested, Vicksburg police say

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man has been charged with burglary, kidnapping and domestic violence after abducting his estranged wife at knifepoint, police say.
Vicksburg police responded to 806 Walnut Street Wednesday evening to calls of a disturbance and kidnapping.
When officers arrived, the homeowner told them that Quintarius Jamal Brown, 31, kicked down the door of his home and had taken his female roommate at knifepoint.
Police were given a description of the vehicle Brown left in and, after a brief chase, Brown was taken into custody.
The female victim was Brown’s estranged wife who had been separated from Brown for several months.
She was not injured.
Brown was taken to court Saturday morning around 10 a.m. and the judge set his bond at $250,000.
He was then taken to the Warren County Jail pending the next grand jury.
