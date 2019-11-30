Canton Christmas Festival lights up the night

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Summer Monroe and Chris Baxter work in Vintage Treasures in Canton. They say they haven’t seen the Canton Christmas Festival yet, but they’ve been waiting to see what they know has to be a special event.
“Everybody loves Christmas lights,” Monroe said. “Christmas lights make everybody happy, and whether you’ve had a good day or a bad day, you see something bright and you just want to stop and look at it. I do anyway.”
Robert Chandler owns the Chandler O’Cain barber shop on North Union street. He says the lights festival is good for business.
“It brings in a lot of people and they enjoy it and they come back year after year,” Chandler said.
Almost everything there -- the merry go round, the lights, the photos with Santa -- makes you feel the Christmas spirit, and Santa is one of the major events.
“Come out and get your photos with me, enjoy the festival of lights and have a very Merry Christmas, hohoho,” Santa said, on his way past in the Character Parade that takes place each night at 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Kalvin Cain hasn’t seen the Festival of Lights yet either, but he sees all kinds of people come through his restaurant, Zoe’s, and they’re from everywhere. Many of them have talked about how excited they are to see the display.
Cain said in his opinion, the draw of a town like Canton is amplified during an event like the festival.
“It’s an opportunity to meet people from several locations," he said. "As far away as California and everywhere they come by and they’re really interesting. It brings different people to the city of Canton.”
The Lights Festival continues through Sunday, takes a break between December 1 and December 5, and then kicks back up from December 6 - 23. Rides and games take place between 5 and 9 each night.
