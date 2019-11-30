Alert Day: Severe Storms Possible

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’ve issued an Alert Day today due to the threat for strong-to-severe storms this afternoon into tonight.
The threat initially begins in West Mississippi after 3 p.m. and will shift east throughout the evening.
While the overall threat is limited, a few storms will be capable of producing damaging wind, large hail and a few tornadoes.
This is not going to be an all day rain, but please stay close to a reliable source for receiving warnings such as our First Alert Weather App and a NOAA Weather Radio.
Improving weather late tonight into tomorrow, clearing and turning cooler Sunday as highs hold in the 60s.
The work week starts out cold Monday with temperatures in the lower 50s.
