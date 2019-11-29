Operation Christmas Child: Vicksburg church helps send shoe boxes filled with gifts to needy children around the world

Vicksburg, Miss. (WLBT) - Gift-filled shoe boxes will soon be shipped to children living in more than 100 underprivileged countries. Many of those boxes are filled right in Warren County. It is all part of Operation Christmas Child’s outreach project sponsored by the Samaritan’s Purse.
Over at First Baptist Church in Vicksburg, Hundreds of volunteers filled colorful shoe boxes with goodies and gifts..
“We are having Operation Christmas Child. It’s an annual event by celebrating we are trying to pack at least 600 shoe boxes and more important all the other churches are coming in because we are a drop off center,” Coordinator Hester Pitts.
The shoe boxes are for a needy child living in poverty around the world. Organizers say it’s also a tangible way to show God’s love.
“Most of these children have never received a gift and we are providing toys; we supply the paper and pencils. They can go to school and this is a gift to give them information about Jesus Christ.”
“I have had a chance to go to Peru to hand out these shoe boxes to hand out these boxes and what a blessing it was,” said Pitts
Kathie and David Seals volunteer every year and love it.
“I think its great way to spread the gospel and it’s exciting to have all these boxes come and knowing it touches the hearts of these children,” said Kathie Seals.
Organizers say more than 5800 boxes were collected in Warren County and will go to more 150 countries.
“We always loved it when our children enjoy Christmas and I can only imagine what it feels like for those children. This is going into areas of the country of the world that don’t have the chance to even hear about Jesus, so that is very rewarding,” said David Seals.
