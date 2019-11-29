Ninth HOA files lawsuit against Ridgeway Lane over missing funds

By ShaCamree Gowdy | November 29, 2019 at 9:50 AM CST - Updated November 29 at 9:53 AM

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the ninth time, a homeowners association has filed a lawsuit against Ridgeway Lane.

Oakhurst HOA in Clinton filed their suit on November 26, claiming they’re missing $168,000.

The Bridgewater Homeowners Association previously filed two lawsuits against their management company, Ridgway Lane, claiming almost $850,000 is missing or unaccounted for in their bank accounts.

Dinsmore and Lakebend was added to the list of suits shortly after, claiming more than $200,000 each was missing.

Bruenburg HOA in Clinton joined in, saying they are missing $180,000 from their accounts. Their HOA board and their attorney’s are now conducting a full audit to determine their financial standing with Ridgway Lane.

Bruenburg HOA letter (Source: Bruenburg HOA letter)

Ridgway President David L. Lane announced shortly after the Bridgewater suit that he would be leaving the company at the end of the year, along with his son David W. Lane. The president has declined to comment on any of the lawsuits.

