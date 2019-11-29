MONGRUE: Another wild chapter in Egg Bowl lore

I guess we should’ve all expected something insane to happen, because it’s not like either of these two teams have had paint-by-numbers type seasons. Moore flushing a chance at victory away aside, full credit is due to a Mississippi State squad who, once upon a time was in the midst of a four-game losing streak, pulled itself off the mat to close the season out with three wins in the final four games to join a club of just five SEC teams that will play in a bowl in every year this decade (Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M are the other four).