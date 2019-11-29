Dry Friday; Storms Saturday Evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Starting out clear, cool, and dry this morning with temperatures in the 40s. A quick warm up this afternoon in advance of a cold front that bring the risk for strong storms Saturday. In the meantime, dry today and pleasant with highs near 70 under and mix of sun and clouds. We have issued and Alert Day for Saturday due to the possibility for heavy downpours and a few strong to severe storms by late afternoon into the evening. The overall severe threat is minimal, but there is a limited risk for gusty wind and a brief spin-up tornado between approximately 5pm and 11pm. Stay with WLBT for the latest and make sure you have our First Alert Weather App for alerts and up to date forecasts. For Sunday, clearing and cooler as afternoon highs hold in the 60s.