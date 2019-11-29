AMR helping nursing home patients spend time with family this Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some metro area nursing home patients were able to spend time with family this Thanksgiving, thanks in part to American Medical Response.
Thursday AMR provided free transportation to residences for a select number of people.
This is the 29th year the company has held their Home For The Holiday program.
This enables people who need help getting around, the ability to spend the holiday with family and friends.
75-year-old Dorothy Sims was able to go to her son Greg’s home.
There everyone was waiting for her, including her grand and great grand children.
They plan to spend the afternoon visiting and eating and sharing each other’s company.
Greg Sims said, “I thought it was the greatest thing ever. She’s been in the nursing home since March of 2017. This is her first time being out since then and it was something me and the family have been trying to do for years. When they approached me with it I said great lets do it.”
This is also an event paramedics and EMT's say they look forward to.
They say it brings them joy to bring families together, and put smiles on people’s faces.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.